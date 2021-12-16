Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $39.94 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 22,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

