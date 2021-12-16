BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 36.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 33.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $923.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $899.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

