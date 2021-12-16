Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 7,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,414. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

