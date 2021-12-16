Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CTSH stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 37,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $83.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

