ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

THCX opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

