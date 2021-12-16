RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Several analysts have commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RF Industries worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

