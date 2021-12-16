AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 139,955 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 6,637,641 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

