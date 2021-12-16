Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $82.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.80 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $141.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.