Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $14.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $57.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $375.30 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $381.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

