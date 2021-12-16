$120.85 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.40 million and the lowest is $118.89 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 15,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

