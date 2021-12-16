Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.