Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

