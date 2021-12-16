Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

