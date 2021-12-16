GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $816.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

