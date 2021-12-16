Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

BioNTech stock opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

