High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 33,765 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the period. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,946. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.