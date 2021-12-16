High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 20,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,050. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

