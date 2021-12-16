Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTHR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

