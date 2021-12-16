iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

HYXF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 10,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

