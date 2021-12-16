International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF comprises about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

