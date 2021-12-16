Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCBHF remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

