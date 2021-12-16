Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSXLF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.90. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.64 and a 1-year high of 2.06.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

