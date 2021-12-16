Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 37,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,650,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

