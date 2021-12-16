Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter.

PTMC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

