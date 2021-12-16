salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.58. 42,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,107. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average is $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.