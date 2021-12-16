International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,111. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

