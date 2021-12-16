International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HUSV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,090. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

