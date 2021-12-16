Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.762 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

VTHR stock opened at $213.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

