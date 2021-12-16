Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $20.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.53 billion and the highest is $21.90 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $83.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.