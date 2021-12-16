Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Billion

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $20.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.53 billion and the highest is $21.90 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $83.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.