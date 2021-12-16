Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 3,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 47,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

