Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 6.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.03. 2,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $14,854,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.