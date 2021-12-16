Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.54. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

