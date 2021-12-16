Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$133.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CCA opened at C$96.47 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.71 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

