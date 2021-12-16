Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Million

Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce sales of $11.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.34. 34,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

