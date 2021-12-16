Frontier Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and $14.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00211849 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

