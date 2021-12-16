ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.76 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $166,626.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00011293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986,665 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

