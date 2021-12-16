PlatON (LAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.90 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $302.06 million and $21.90 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00211849 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,382,814 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

