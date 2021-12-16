$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

GABC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

