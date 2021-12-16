Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace Sells 15,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

