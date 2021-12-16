Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Stuart Stoller Sells 701 Shares

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Stuart Stoller sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $10,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stuart Stoller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of Ipsidy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $812,491.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Ipsidy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

