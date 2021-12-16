Jennifer Lachey Sells 735 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.