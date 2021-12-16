Balancer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.35 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and $33.35 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $15.62 or 0.00032029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00211493 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

