Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 229 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,450. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

