Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $256.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.