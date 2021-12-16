Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.35. 15,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,592. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.

