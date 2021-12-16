DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DTM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,574. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,662,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,551,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,065,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.