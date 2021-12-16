Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
REV Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 3,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
