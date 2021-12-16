Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

REV Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 3,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

