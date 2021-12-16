Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.43% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,783,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

