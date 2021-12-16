Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

