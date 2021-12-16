Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Down 11.3%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $231.85 and last traded at $231.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $882.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $938,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

